$50M Renaissance Square Renovation Be...

$50M Renaissance Square Renovation Begins

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

Cypress Office Properties, LLC announced on April 24 that construction has commenced on phase one of a $50 million renovation of Renaissance Square in Phoenix. The $10 million first phase includes upgrades to both building's lobbies, the lower level lobby, elevators, the creation of a 7,000 square foot, multi-purpose conference facility and construction of multiple, high-end, move-in ready, office suites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr chuckles 1,144
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 2 hr elenasan37 48
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Apr 23 Aztec0797 8
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Apr 17 Bro 34
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC