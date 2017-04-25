$50M Renaissance Square Renovation Begins
Cypress Office Properties, LLC announced on April 24 that construction has commenced on phase one of a $50 million renovation of Renaissance Square in Phoenix. The $10 million first phase includes upgrades to both building's lobbies, the lower level lobby, elevators, the creation of a 7,000 square foot, multi-purpose conference facility and construction of multiple, high-end, move-in ready, office suites.
