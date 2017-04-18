5 New Calls for Art in Phoenix Seeking Actors, Artists, and Writers
We've found five opportunities for actors, artists, and writers ranging from an art exhibit focused on Carrie Fisher's Leia role for Star Wars to a literary journal pairing writers with some of the Valley's best-known artists. Here's the rundown on all five, complete with deadlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|chuckles
|1,138
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Mon
|Bro
|2
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Bro
|34
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Coolv
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Apr 14
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC