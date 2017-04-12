2 deaths tied to Phoenix child-porn c...

2 deaths tied to Phoenix child-porn case ruled double-suicide

Two people found dead in a Glendale home as police were investigating a child-pornography case on Saturday both died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to officials. 2 deaths tied to Phoenix child-porn case ruled double-suicide Two people found dead in a Glendale home as police were investigating a child-pornography case on Saturday both died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to officials.

