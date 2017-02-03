Worm Composting Class, Free Bagel, and More in Metro Phoenix From Feb. 6 to Feb. 12
Make your way over to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy cuisine from more than 70 different food trucks during the Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Dig into food from the likes of The Maine Lobster Lady, Mustache Pretzels, and The American Pountine Co.
