Where the wealthy live: Average home values are climbing again
When it comes to the wealthy and their home values, they're climbing again. Last week, the Phoenix Business Journal ran a list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the Phoenix area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|Phart While a Child
|135
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Sat
|Linda
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Lady Jaja
|43
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC