Transforming Phoenix into a smart city hub starts with this Public Works challenge
Forty Valley software developers or teams will be chosen to participate in a month-long challenge to help the Phoenix Public Works Department move closer to its goal of zero waste by 2050.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|11 hr
|Robert
|1
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|14 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|17 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
|winchester ky topixs (Oct '14)
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|6
