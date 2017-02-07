The White Sauce at The Halal Guys is Magic, But Is Anything Else?
When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out - and let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened, sampling a few items, and satisfying curiosities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|9 min
|Sharon
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|17 min
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|citizen
|137
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|22 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mon
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC