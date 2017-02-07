Temple Chai's rabbi emeritus to share healing stories

Rabbi Bill Berk, rabbi emeritus at Temple Chai, will speak about "Healing Stories from the Jewish Tradition" at a Valley Beit Midrash lecture 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Berk was Temple Chai's rabbi for 23 years and is now a tour educator and educational consultant in Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.