Temple Chai's rabbi emeritus to share...

Temple Chai's rabbi emeritus to share healing stories

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Jewish News of Greater Phoenix

Rabbi Bill Berk, rabbi emeritus at Temple Chai, will speak about "Healing Stories from the Jewish Tradition" at a Valley Beit Midrash lecture 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Berk was Temple Chai's rabbi for 23 years and is now a tour educator and educational consultant in Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 34 min Everybody has a c... 193,130
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 1 hr Sharon 9
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 22 hr Whiny1 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,098
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Tue okiady 2
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) Tue citizen 137
People in Ashtabula Ohio? Feb 6 Gues 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,686 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC