Studio Saturdays: Creativation 2017 R...

Studio Saturdays: Creativation 2017 Report

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Artist's Magazine

The mixed-media world's latest and greatest products were unveiled at the recent Creativation 2017 show Phoenix, AZ, and I'm happy to report that there's a lot of great stuff headed your way. I thought I would take this Studio Saturday to let you know what will be landing in your studio very soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Artist's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharpton, mayor to participate in Arizona protest (May '10) 3 hr nanoanomaly 89
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 6 hr Go Blue Forever 44
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... Fri Okie 7
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... Fri slick willie expl... 3
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? Fri okiady 10
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... Fri moonjack 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu Wildchild 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC