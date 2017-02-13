Site on 7th Street set for redevelopment

Site on 7th Street set for redevelopment

By Teri Carnicelli Two high-profile commercial redevelopment projects may be coming to North Central Phoenix this year: once across the street from Xavier College Preparatory, and one potentially at the northwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. The northeast corner of 7th Street and Highland Ave., which includes four commercial buildings and two operating businesses, has been sold to Glendale, Ariz.-based OFMM2LLC. One of the properties includes Urban Cookies Bakeshop, winner of Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" in summer 2011, Dariya's Home Furnishings and Decor, which has been closed and fenced off for some time, and the midtown location of UltraFit Systems, which lies behind the bakery.

