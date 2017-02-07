Sheriff's Office: Marijuana operation...

Sheriff's Office: Marijuana operation found after house fire

16 hrs ago

Authorities say investigators found marijuana and a grow operation after firefighters put out a fire in a home in a desert area north of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor reported the fire early Monday morning and that responding firefighters put out the fire, which started in the garage and spread into the home.

