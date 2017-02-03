Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Pl...

Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McDowell

There are 1 comment on the The Arizona Republic story from 15 hrs ago, titled Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McDowell. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McDowell The actor makes a quick stop at one the Valley's most beloved eateries. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2l2cHNN Rob Lowe visited Rosita's Place in Phoenix on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 3. That's co-owner Mary Lou Medina-Sorkhabi and server Maria Ramirez with the actor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Okie

Phoenix, AZ

#1 14 hrs ago
Why would he be in this dump?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 5 hr Huntington Guy 193,123
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 10 hr Linda 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 14 hr Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 17 hr Lady Jaja 43
Anyone looking for a hook for blues 18 hr STGINAZ 1
Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper Fri Patrick 7
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC