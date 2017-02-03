Roosevelt Growhouse Finds Temporary Home in Downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Growhouse will get a new temporary home, following a February 1 Phoenix City Council vote to authorize the Roosevelt Row CDC to use land on the Knipe House property at 1025 North Second Street in the Evans Churchill neighborhood of downtown Phoenix. The Roosevelt Row CDC will be working with Roosevelt Growhouse co-founder Kenny Barrett to repurpose the space through community gardening and related programs, says Christine Mackay, director of community and economic development for the City of Phoenix.
