Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Jan. 23. Restaurant inspections: 7 Phoenix-area restaurant on this week's list Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Jan. 23. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k2n8vR Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Jan. 23. A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to increasing the risk of food-borne illness or injury. If listed in the reports, remedies implemented during inspections are included.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.