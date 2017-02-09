Promoter on George Lopez viral video from Phoenix: 'That's...
Promoter on George Lopez viral video from Phoenix: 'That's his house when he's up there' A racially-inspired joke leads to the comedian apparently evicting a guest. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kTR9CJ People you don't want to annoy: George Lopez at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, this past weekend, apparently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|9 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|12 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|13 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|15 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|15 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|16 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC