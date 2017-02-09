Promoter on George Lopez viral video from Phoenix: 'That's his house when he's up there' A racially-inspired joke leads to the comedian apparently evicting a guest. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kTR9CJ People you don't want to annoy: George Lopez at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, this past weekend, apparently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.