Police: Handcuffed suspect in officer...

Police: Handcuffed suspect in officer stabbing tried to look decades older

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police: Handcuffed suspect in officer stabbing tried to look decades older Police believe Antonio Francois Spina II, 34, was trying to avoid detection because of outstanding warrants for his arrest. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k5ds3x Police officials believe Antonio Francois Spina II, 34, was trying to avoid detection because of outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr HotNPhx 1,099
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 3 hr Everybody has a c... 193,130
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 4 hr Sharon 9
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... Tue Whiny1 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Tue okiady 2
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) Tue citizen 137
People in Ashtabula Ohio? Feb 6 Gues 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC