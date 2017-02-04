Photos: Planet Shark: Predator or Prey at Arizona Science Center
Planet Shark: Predator or Prey explores the underwater world of sharks at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix. The exhibit opens to the public on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Sat
|Linda
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Lady Jaja
|43
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Sat
|STGINAZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC