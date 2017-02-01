Phoenix Woman Busted With Boatload of...

Phoenix Woman Busted With Boatload of Pot... In The Desert

A 31-year-old Phoenix woman was arrested Tuesday for trying to smuggle pot inside a boat that she was towing behind her truck. The woman, who has not yet been named, was crossing the border at Lukeville when a drug-sniffing dog noticed something amiss.

