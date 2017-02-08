Phoenix police use DNA composite to try to help solve 2005 cold case
The technology uses DNA samples to generate facial composites with likely features. Police are using it to find a mother who discarded a newborn at the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|15 min
|Wildchild
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|46 min
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|48 min
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|1 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|16 hr
|Sharon
|9
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC