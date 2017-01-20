Phoenix man pleads not guilty to 2014 shooting death
Robert Hoffmann pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Maricopa County Superior Court in the 2014 shooting death of Joseph Hight in Phoenix. Phoenix man pleads not guilty to 2014 shooting death Robert Hoffmann pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Maricopa County Superior Court in the 2014 shooting death of Joseph Hight in Phoenix.
