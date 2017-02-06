Phoenix lawyer opens new Arcadia bar
A Phoenix lawyer has opened a new bar in Arcadia. Michael Whitey, partner at Withey Morris PLC, which focuses on zoning cases and development projects, has opened "The Bar" at the northwest corner of the 32 nd Street and Indian School Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Guest
|136
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|4 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|8 hr
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Feb 4
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC