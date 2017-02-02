Phoenix history: New Windsor Hotel offers city's oldest lodgings
Phoenix history: New Windsor Hotel offers city's oldest lodgings A.D. Walsh had the hotel built in 1893 at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k3CIe4 The First Presbyterian Church at Monroe and Fourth Avenue, now home to City of Grace Church, was built in 1927.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|1 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|4 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|21 hr
|-Sprocket-
|2
|winchester ky topixs (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|-Sprocket-
|6
|Women with a Hair Problem
|22 hr
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC