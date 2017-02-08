Phoenix area will see temperatures in the 80s, but not for long The Valley will enjoy a couple of warm and sunny days before a cooler front hits this weekend. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kQl7Y3 Arizona is known for its great vista points and must-see locations that are sprinkled across the state, but Phoenix isn't exactly known for its photogenic nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.