PD: Scottsdale caregiver accused of stealing
A woman was arrested for stealing credit cards, cash and jewelry from victims in Scottsdale and Phoenix while out on bond for similar charges in Illinois. Scottsdale police report that 28-year-old Ashlei Nicole Smith was arrested on January 31 for taking more than $133,000 in cash and jewelry from her elderly customers in Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Guest
|136
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|1 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|5 hr
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC