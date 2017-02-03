PD: Scottsdale caregiver accused of s...

PD: Scottsdale caregiver accused of stealing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A woman was arrested for stealing credit cards, cash and jewelry from victims in Scottsdale and Phoenix while out on bond for similar charges in Illinois. Scottsdale police report that 28-year-old Ashlei Nicole Smith was arrested on January 31 for taking more than $133,000 in cash and jewelry from her elderly customers in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 1 hr Guest 136
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 1 hr Gues 4
Anyone looking for a hook for blues 5 hr BadgalLiLi 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat Huntington Guy 193,123
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Sat Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... Sat Okie 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC