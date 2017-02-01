PD: Arrests made in 2014 armored car robbery
Police have now arrested the all those involved in a 2014 attempted robbery of an armored car that resulted in one suspect being shot and killed by a guard. Police arrested four of the suspects on January 17th, 18th and 19 in Phoenix.
