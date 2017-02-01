No More Smiley Faces: Arizona DES to Cover Emblem on Shirts Ordered by Fired Director Tim Jeffries
Smiley faces stitched on the back of hundreds of Arizona Department of Economic Security uniforms will be covered with Arizona flags, the agency said on Thursday. Officials at the state Department of Economic Security have decided to banish the yellow smiley face that former DES director Tim Jeffries ordered stitched on the backs of 300 uniforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|16 hr
|Robert
|1
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|18 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|22 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
|winchester ky topixs (Oct '14)
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|6
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC