New office, Marriott hotel planned fo...

New office, Marriott hotel planned for Phoenix's Camelback Corridor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Construction just started on a project that will bring a new office and Marriott hotel to the Camelback Corridor, a prestigious Phoenix business address. New office, Marriott hotel planned for Phoenix's Camelback Corridor Construction just started on a project that will bring a new office and Marriott hotel to the Camelback Corridor, a prestigious Phoenix business address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 46 min Taylor 5
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 55 min Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 3 hr alien 5
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 3 hr alien 2
Auto glass replacement in phoenix 4 hr CharlieGlassReliable 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 18 hr HotNPhx 1,099
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 18 hr Everybody has a c... 193,130
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC