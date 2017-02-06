Millions of people took to the streets Jan. 21 to send the powerful message that we will not stand for attacks on women's bodies, health and rights - and I was proud to be one of the organizers of the Women's March in Phoenix. My Turn: Arizonans will fight for Planned Parenthood Millions of people took to the streets Jan. 21 to send the powerful message that we will not stand for attacks on women's bodies, health and rights - and I was proud to be one of the organizers of the Women's March in Phoenix.

