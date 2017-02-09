Mortenson to Build New Hotel in Downtown Phoenix
Mortenson is developing and building a Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at the intersection of N. 1st St. and E. Polk St. This property will be the first Hampton Inn & Suites in the city's downtown area. The hotel is being designed by PK Architects and Design Force.
