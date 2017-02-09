More

More

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

18, 2014, file photo, Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, right, gestures while questioning Barry Bonds' attorney, Dennis Riordan, before an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appe... . FILE - In this March 19, 2012, file photo, 9th U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Richard Clifton hears the United States vs Rizzolo case in the Thomas & Mack Moot Courtroom in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 15 hr Wildchild 1
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... 16 hr Ice Man 2
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 20 hr Taylor 5
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 20 hr Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 23 hr alien 5
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 23 hr alien 2
Auto glass replacement in phoenix Thu CharlieGlassReliable 3
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,038 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC