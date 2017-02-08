Mom Made Market Returns to Downtown P...

Mom Made Market Returns to Downtown Phoenix

Kim Cross, founder of Mom Made Market is excited to announce Phoenix's second annual shopping extravaganza after much success and participation from the mom community last year. To support fellow mom entrepreneurs, the Mom Made Market brings together over 150 national vendors displaying a wide array of mom and family friendly products.

