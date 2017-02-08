Mom Made Market Returns to Downtown Phoenix
Kim Cross, founder of Mom Made Market is excited to announce Phoenix's second annual shopping extravaganza after much success and participation from the mom community last year. To support fellow mom entrepreneurs, the Mom Made Market brings together over 150 national vendors displaying a wide array of mom and family friendly products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|48 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|12 hr
|Sharon
|9
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Whiny1
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Tue
|okiady
|2
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|citizen
|137
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC