Midtown Phoenix community garden forced to close, land going to U.S. Department of Interior
A midtown Phoenix community garden is shutting down next week. PHX Renews, which was a 15-acre community garden off Central Avenue and Indian School Road praised by local and national politicians, will be completely vacated by Wednesday, Feb. 15. The lot was initially acquired by Florida-based developers Barron Collier Cos.
