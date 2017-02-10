Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of undocumented mother

Mexico warned its citizens living in the United States on Friday to "take precautions" and remain in contact with consular officials a day after the deportation of an undocumented mother following a routine visit with US immigration authorities. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 35, was deported Thursday after she checked in with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix, Arizona, a day earlier.

