Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of undocumented mother
Mexico warned its citizens living in the United States on Friday to "take precautions" and remain in contact with consular officials a day after the deportation of an undocumented mother following a routine visit with US immigration authorities. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 35, was deported Thursday after she checked in with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix, Arizona, a day earlier.
