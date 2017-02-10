'Man-eating aliens and people working...

'Man-eating aliens and people working on top-secret base' US o...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Files released by the United States Department of Agriculture reveal a caller once witnessed the construction of an alien base in the Tonto National Forest, near Phoenix, Arizona. An email was sent by the department to all US Forest Service rangers on December 30 2013, detailing the extraordinary encounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t... 2 hr Busty 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 2 hr Busty 1,054
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr HotnPhx 1,099
Circle K corporate office 3 hr Sylvia 1
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... 4 hr Nice News 1
News Local HOA's runway rules spark conflict 4 hr Bios Incube Kicks... 1
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... 11 hr Mikey 5
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC