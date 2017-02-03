Little Mix flaunt their enviable figure in skimpy leotards
And Little Mix were back to their old tricks as they flaunted their enviable curves in an array of figure-flaunting looks as they opened for Ariana Grande during her Dangerous Woman tour on Friday night in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-piece looked sensational as they showcased their moves to a number of their hits, including Shout Out To My Ex and their current single Touch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|17 hr
|Linda
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|21 hr
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|22 hr
|Okie
|1
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Lady Jaja
|43
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Sat
|STGINAZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC