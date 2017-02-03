Little Mix flaunt their enviable figu...

Little Mix flaunt their enviable figure in skimpy leotards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

And Little Mix were back to their old tricks as they flaunted their enviable curves in an array of figure-flaunting looks as they opened for Ariana Grande during her Dangerous Woman tour on Friday night in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-piece looked sensational as they showcased their moves to a number of their hits, including Shout Out To My Ex and their current single Touch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 12 hr Huntington Guy 193,123
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 17 hr Linda 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 hr Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 21 hr Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... 22 hr Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Sat Lady Jaja 43
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Sat STGINAZ 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC