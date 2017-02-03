John Bradley 'Brad' Owensby
John Bradley "Brad" Owensby, 41, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. He was born on Nov. 27, 1975 in Globe, AZ to John and Gayle Owensby.
