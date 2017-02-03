John Bradley 'Brad' Owensby

John Bradley 'Brad' Owensby

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Copper Basin News

John Bradley "Brad" Owensby, 41, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. He was born on Nov. 27, 1975 in Globe, AZ to John and Gayle Owensby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Copper Basin News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 2 hr Huntington Guy 193,123
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 7 hr Linda 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 11 hr Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... 11 hr Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 14 hr Lady Jaja 43
Anyone looking for a hook for blues 15 hr STGINAZ 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC