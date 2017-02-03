James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Queen Showdown
Last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden , the affable host took to his desk after his monologue and mentioned that Queen had announced a summer tour, and also joked that he'd be a better frontman for the band that current singer Adam Lambert . It was all a set-up, of course - on cue, Lambert appeared in jeans and a leather jacket and suggested they put Corden's claim to the test.
#1 3 hrs ago
Boring!!!!
