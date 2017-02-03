Is Tuft & Needle Slowly Taking Over Metro Phoenix?
Local industry game-changer Tuft & Needle is gobbling up real estate, some of it for use in expanding the mattress king's retail operations here. The company's new 3,000-square-foot retail space on North Scottsdale Road opened last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|10 hr
|Linda
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|14 hr
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|14 hr
|Okie
|1
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|Lady Jaja
|43
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|18 hr
|STGINAZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC