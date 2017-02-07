'I will show him,' Phoenix woman vowe...

'I will show him,' Phoenix woman vowed, before running over man, court records say

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Phoenix woman accused of using her car to fatally run down her boyfriend is being held on $1 million bond. 'I will show him,' Phoenix woman vowed, before running over man, court records say A Phoenix woman accused of using her car to fatally run down her boyfriend is being held on $1 million bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 52 min Whiny1 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,098
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 3 hr okiady 2
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 3 hr okiady 8
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 9 hr Natchez 193,127
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 13 hr citizen 137
People in Ashtabula Ohio? Mon Gues 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC