How Agave Farms Turned Central Phoenix into Fertile Ground
Every year, in Project Phoenix, we like to feature a group of enterprising DIY'ers making their creative mark on the city. This time, we're getting grounded with Growth Industries - profiling a florist , a tomato farmer , a nursery owner , a community plot, and a rogue gardener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|1 hr
|okiady
|10
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|6 hr
|moonjack
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|Thu
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Thu
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Thu
|alien
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC