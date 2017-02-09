Henry+Horne helps serve those in need at Phoenix non-profit
Over a dozen Henry+Horne staff members and their families helped serve evening meals and volunteer last month at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, Ariz. The volunteers helped serve meals to dozens of families in need at the society's Family Dining Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|4 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|8 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|8 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|11 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|11 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|12 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC