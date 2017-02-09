Henry+Horne helps serve those in need...

Henry+Horne helps serve those in need at Phoenix non-profit

Over a dozen Henry+Horne staff members and their families helped serve evening meals and volunteer last month at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, Ariz. The volunteers helped serve meals to dozens of families in need at the society's Family Dining Room.

