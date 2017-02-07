George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wouldn't Put Up With His Racist Joke
There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 20 hrs ago, titled George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wouldn't Put Up With His Racist Joke. In it, Switched reports that:
George Lopez lost it on a female audience member who evidently didn't appreciate a racist joke the comedian told at his show in Phoenix, Arizona, Saturday night. "There are only two rules in the Latino family.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.
|
Since: Jan 12
3,240
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
He's a disgusting pig.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,098
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|14 hr
|okiady
|2
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|14 hr
|okiady
|8
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|citizen
|137
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Mon
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mon
|BadgalLiLi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC