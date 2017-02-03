Genetic link to rare developmental delays in kids identified
New York, Feb 6 - Researchers have identified a genomic mutation that causes physical abnormalities and developmental delays in children. Upon analysing the genome of a six-year-old boy, the scientists identified a novel mutation that affects a protein known as CASK, which is key to brain development and the signals transmitted by brain cells, or neurons.
