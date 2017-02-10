Focus on the Future During Phoenix Ur...

Focus on the Future During Phoenix Urban Design Week

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

From Feb. 10-18, Phoenix Urban Design Week will focus on the future of Phoenix through discussions, mixers, tours and more. This series of events is designed to bring architects, artists, entrepreneurs, urban planners and every day people together to share ideas to make Phoenix the best place to call home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 13 hr Okie 7
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... 17 hr slick willie expl... 3
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 21 hr okiady 10
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... Fri moonjack 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu Wildchild 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Thu Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Thu alien 5
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC