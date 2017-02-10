First Marijuana Testing for Vets with...

First Marijuana Testing for Vets with PTSD Underway in Phoenix; Volunteers Wanted

18 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

The first-ever clinical study of smoked cannabis for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder took place in Phoenix this week, making medical-marijuana history. The California-based Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies , founded in 1986, is conducting the study with the help of a $2.16 million grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

