First Marijuana Testing for Vets with PTSD Underway in Phoenix; Volunteers Wanted
The first-ever clinical study of smoked cannabis for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder took place in Phoenix this week, making medical-marijuana history. The California-based Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies , founded in 1986, is conducting the study with the help of a $2.16 million grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
