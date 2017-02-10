First look at highly anticipated Corn...

First look at highly anticipated Cornish Pasty Co. in downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

First look at highly anticipated Cornish Pasty Co. in downtown Phoenix The restaurant has been in the works for years, and will finally open the first week of March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 3 hr Okie 7
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... 8 hr slick willie expl... 3
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 12 hr okiady 10
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... 17 hr moonjack 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu Wildchild 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Thu Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Thu alien 5
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC