February's First Friday in Downtown P...

February's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

With the holidays finally over, First Friday is back in the usual swing of things, meaning packed. Street musicians were present on every corner, and there was even a party bus that people could sign inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 18 hr Huntington Guy 193,123
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 23 hr Linda 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Sat Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... Sat Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Sat Lady Jaja 43
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Sat STGINAZ 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC