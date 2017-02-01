February picks for classical, opera, dance in Phoenix
February picks for classical, opera, dance in Phoenix yMusic and Mr. Ho's Orchestrotica bring cutting-edge music to the Valley Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jXGGSM If you're tired of the same old Brahms and Beethoven, you can get excited about a lineup of concerts in the Valley that blur the lines between classical, jazz and pop music. Not that there's anything wrong with Brahms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|1 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|4 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|21 hr
|-Sprocket-
|2
|winchester ky topixs (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|-Sprocket-
|6
|Women with a Hair Problem
|22 hr
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC