Family of Phoenix woman oppose death ...

Family of Phoenix woman oppose death penalty in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The family of a Phoenix woman who's accused of killing her three young sons last year are again speaking out against prosecutors' plans to seek the death penalty. Rogers was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury in the deaths last June of 8-year-old Jaikare Rahaman, 5-year-old Jeremiah Adams and 2-month-old Avery Robinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... 1 hr moonjack 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 17 hr Wildchild 1
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 22 hr Taylor 5
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 22 hr Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Thu alien 5
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... Thu alien 2
Auto glass replacement in phoenix Thu CharlieGlassReliable 3
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC