Family of Phoenix woman oppose death penalty in murder case
The family of a Phoenix woman who's accused of killing her three young sons last year are again speaking out against prosecutors' plans to seek the death penalty. Rogers was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury in the deaths last June of 8-year-old Jaikare Rahaman, 5-year-old Jeremiah Adams and 2-month-old Avery Robinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|1 hr
|moonjack
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|17 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|22 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|22 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Thu
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|Thu
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC