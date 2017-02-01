Police say the man was her ex husband and the pair had been in court recently regarding their children, ages 3 and 4 Ex-husband arrested in death of Phoenix mom shot in front of kids Police say the man was her ex husband and the pair had been in court recently regarding their children, ages 3 and 4 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jXCCUX Josiah Adam English III, of Scottsdale, is facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit, according to Phoenix police.

